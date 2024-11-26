ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wyoming and Tulane will open the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The teams have played each other three times in the history of the programs, but there have been no games recently. Tulane has won two of the three games. The winners of this game will move on to play the winner of Belmont and Loyola Marymount the following day in the Riviera Division Championship Game. The losers of the respective games will face off in the third-place game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wyoming-Tulane prediction and pick.

Wyoming has been a heavy favorite in most games this season, but things haven't gone smoothly for the Cowboys. They had trouble stopping Concordia's offense to start the season, allowing 85 points in the 108-85 win. Wyoming took care of business against Tennessee State in the following game, but Texas Tech dominated them with a 96-49 victory. They won the following two games, but Tulane will be their first real test since the Red Raiders loss.

Tulane started the year exactly how they were supposed to, winning three straight games as double-digit underdogs but then losing to Furman as five-point underdogs. The Green Wave defeated Bethune-Cookman in the following game with an elite defensive performance, but their struggles against New Orleans in the most recent game are concerning. New Orleans won 93-87 as 18-point underdogs.

Here are the Wyoming-Tulane College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wyoming-Tulane Odds

Wyoming: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Tulane: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 144 (-110)

Under: 144 (-110)

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Tulane

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming will have trouble generating offense against Tulane, but the Green Wave could also have some issues. Wyoming's defense ranks better than Tulane's offense in most categories, but the Cowboys haven't been proving it on the scoreboard, as they allow 75.4 points per game. Will they have some positive regression in this game? Their underlying metrics are better than that stat would suggest.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tulane's defense had been playing at an elite level this season until it allowed New Orleans to score 93 points. Were they looking ahead to a trip to Cancun and allowing New Orleans to gain the advantage, or was it a sign of things to come for the Green Wave? It's likely the former, as Tulane's defense statistics are among the country's best. They have the tenth-best field goal percentage allowed and are allowing just 63.7 points per game, which is 51st.

Wyoming has already shown this season that they will have problems scoring points against an elite defense. The Cowboys scored just 49 points against Texas Tech. Wyoming doesn't take many threes, ranking near the lowest in college basketball with 17 attempts per game and just over five made. Tulane's weak spot on defense is defending the three, which should play into their favor.

Final Wyoming-Tulane Prediction & Pick

Tulane will not allow Wyoming to score many points in this matchup, and the Cowboys' makeup won't mesh well with the Green Wave's. It's challenging to trust Tulane fully after their blowup against New Orleans, so the better avenue to take could be the under. Wyoming hasn't been good defensively, but Tulane also lacks efficiency on the offensive side. Add in that the game will take place in a hotel ballroom, and there may not be many shots falling during this game.

