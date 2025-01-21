ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wyoming-UNLV prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wyoming-UNLV.

There are a few late-night games on Tuesday in college basketball. This game rounds out the late slate.

Things might be changing for the better at UNLV. For the first two months of this season, the Rebels showed absolutely nothing to indicate or suggest that they were ready to break their inexcusably long NCAA Tournament drought. UNLV basketball shouldn't be an annual Final Four contender, or even an annual Sweet 16 team, but the Rebels should certainly be a consistent NCAA Tournament program. There's no way they shouldn't be, given their history and their place in the sport's development. Yet, UNLV has fallen on hard times. The program has looked flat and devoid of ideas and any higher-level consistency. For two months, this season's team drifted along, playing really hard and well on some occasions but not maintaining a high standard UNLV fans rightly expect.

In the past week, however, UNLV seemed to break through the fog of failure with two huge wins which have completely reset this season and its expectations. UNLV has dumped both Utah State and San Diego State, two clear-cut NCAA Tournament teams, to dramatically improve its resume and move into the upper half of the Mountain West Conference standings. This is the team UNLV fans have been waiting for, a team which is hungry and makes the big, defining plays late in close games to finish off a quality opponent. Coach Kevin Kruger might be making the long-awaited breakthrough Vegas backers have longed for. As Kruger tries to live up to the standard set by his dad, Lon Kruger — who took UNLV to the Sweet 16 in 2007 and brought the Rebels to several NCAA Tournaments — maybe the son is finally learning from the father. UNLV partisans can only hope this past week was truly the start of a revolution for the Rebels as they try to find their way out of basketball purgatory.

Here are the Wyoming-UNLV College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wyoming-UNLV Odds

Wyoming: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

UNLV: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 133.5 (-115)

Under: 133.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wyoming vs UNLV

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV has been great the past week, but we know how this story goes, right? The Rebels offer a glimpse of how great they can be, but just as soon as they show a measure of their potential and what their ceiling can look like, they immediately squander that positive momentum and throw away that goodwill with their fan base. Historically, UNLV will win a few really big games and will look impressive for one or two weeks, but it doesn't last. Moreover, Wyoming is getting almost nine points and should at least be able to keep this game close, even if it doesn't actually pull off the outright upset.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV is rolling and is locked in. This team finally has seen the light and understands what it needs to do to be successful. The Vegas train will keep rolling here.

Final Wyoming-UNLV Prediction & Pick

Wyoming is the clear choice against the spread. Take Wyoming.

Final Wyoming-UNLV Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +8.5