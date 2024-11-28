ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Wyoming-Washington State predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Wyoming-Washington State.

This game for Washington State could have been a huge one, on par with the other big games in Week 14. The Cougars had just one loss in mid-November and had a chance to finish 11-1. However, they lost to New Mexico and then to Oregon State in the so-called 2-Pac bowl. At 11-1, Washington State had an argument for the College Football Playoff, especially with all of the SEC contenders losing a third game and Big 12 contenders losing additional games. WSU really could have made things interesting, but these last two losses have destroyed any of those hopes. So, the Cougars can do no better than 9-3. They will aim for their ninth win against a struggling Wyoming team which is playing out the string.

Washington State should be playing some other team this weekend, right? Yes, you're not wrong. Usually, this weekend is reserved for the Apple Cup rivalry game against Washington, but because the Pac-12 dissolved and its teams fled to other conferences, the Apple Cup became a nonconference game. Most college football nonconference games are played in September, so the Cougars faced their archrivals, the Huskies, in September in Seattle. That left this weekend in an unusual position. Washington State and Oregon State both agreed to play several Mountain West schools, given that they are the only two current members of the Pac-12 and won't be part of an expanded football conference until 2026, when a number of schools leave the Mountain West and officially join the Pac-12, which is still in the process of adding at least one if not more schools to fill out its football membership.

While Washington State faces Wyoming, Oregon State faces Boise State this weekend. It's an example of how realignment has taken a bite out of rivalry weekend. Several rivalries normally played just after Thanksgiving Day are no longer part of the end of the college football season.

It will be interesting to see how much energy and passion Washington State brings to its home finale in 2024.

Wyoming-Washington State Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2018. Washington State won, 41-19.

Overall Series: Washington State leads the all-time series, 5-2.

Here are the Wyoming-Washington State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wyoming-Washington State Odds

Wyoming: +17.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +580

Washington State: -17.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -880

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wyoming vs Washington State

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread/Win

The reality surrounding Washington State football this year is that if the Cougars can't force turnovers on defense, they are going to get smoked. They will give up plenty of points. Wyoming might not win the game, but the Cowboys can certainly score 28 points against this reeling WSU defense which allowed 41 to a previously dormant Oregon State offense last week. If a team's defense is always allowing lots of points, covering a 17.5-point spread is a big ask.

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cougars might give up 28, but they should score over 50 against a bad Wyoming defense. Washington State quarterback John Mateer should have a field day, and Wazzu should be able to cover over the course of 60 minutes. WSU will allow some touchdowns but will score three more than it gives up.

Final Wyoming-Washington State Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Washington State, but we don't fully trust the Cougar defense to make this hold up. Maybe wait for a live play at a lower spread if it opens up.

Final Wyoming-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -17.5