The Seattle Sea Dragons will travel to take on the Vegas Vipers in a Saturday night primetime XFL matchup in beautiful Las Vegas. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Sea Dragons-Vipers prediction and final pick.

The Seattle Sea Dragons are led by Jim Haslett, who has an extensive coaching history, including six seasons as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2000-2005. Haslett, the 1979 Defensive Rookie of the Year, was last the inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans. Seattle lost both of their games this season.

This iteration of the Vegas group will be led by head coach Rod Woodson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As usually happens with these secondary leagues, plenty of forgotten names pop up on this roster as well. Vegas also enters this one with an 0-2 record.

Here are the Sea Dragons-Vipers XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Sea Dragons-Vipers Odds

Seattle Sea Dragons: -3.5 (+100)

Las Vegas Vipers: +3.5 (-120)

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How To Watch Sea Dragons vs. Vipers

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN Plus

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sea Dragons Could Cover The Spread

Ben DiNucci, of brief NFL lore, will be the starting quarterback for Seattle. DiNucci had an unbelievable college career at JMU, leaving in the top five of most passing categories. After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, DiNucci appeared in three games, including a start, with Dallas. However, DiNucci has not appeared in a game since 2021. DiNucci has thrown for 478 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. The headliner of the Seattle offense is Josh Gordon, who at one point in his NFL career looked like the second coming of Randy Moss. Gordon’s career was stymied by a laundry list of off-the-field issues, but he has appeared to rebound in recent years. Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013. Gordon has also spent a brief time in the NFL the previous two seasons. The former Cleveland Brown has caught a touchdown pass, totaling 107 receiving yards. Seattle has scored 36 points this season.

Defense has been a bit of an issue, allowing 42 points this season to opponents.

Why The Vipers Could Cover The Spread

Luis Perez will be the starting quarterback for Vegas, following an odyssey through various leagues and off-season stints in NFL camps. Perez played collegiately at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce. In parts of three different seasons, Perez spent time as the starting quarterback for teams in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, the 2020 XFL season, and the USFL. Perez has thrown for 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 20 games. Perez has tossed three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Rod Smith will be the starting running back, following a brief career across parts of five seasons in the NFL. Other significant names on the offense include Geronimo Allison, who enjoyed some success as a member of the Green Bay Packers, and Martavis Bryant, who caught 17 touchdowns across four NFL seasons. Jeff Badet caught two touchdowns in the opener.

The defense is headlined by former top 10 pick Vic Beasley, who registered 37.5 sacks in his six-year NFL career. CJ Avery, a former star at Louisville, is another name that readers should be familiar with. Vegas has allowed 40 points this season.

Final Sea Dragons-Vipers Prediction & Pick

Seattle should handle this one, albeit without a ton of points.

Final Sea Dragons-Vipers Prediction & Pick: Seattle -3.5 (+100), under 38.5 (-105)