The New York Yankees are about to be eliminated from contention, but don't blame Aaron Judge. The Yankees captain hit three home runs in Friday's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aaron Judge is the first player in Yankees history to record a pair of three-homer games in the same season. It's not lost on Aaron Boone just how special Judge has been.

“You’re watching a great player. That’s greatness,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game, via MLB.com. “He’s just different than everyone else.”

It was only a month ago when Judge launched three home runs at Yankee Stadium against the Washington Nationals. The slugger struggled at times after returning from the toe injury that cost him a big chunk of the season. Judge has rebounded with a big September, doing all that he can to keep the Yankees' extremely slim playoff hopes alive.

“One of the things I admire about Aaron is, no matter what’s going on, you can’t tell,” Boone said. “He’s a total pro. He’s our captain. He’s a great teammate, and that’s what he focuses on each and every day.”

Judge is hitting .290/.443/.594 in the final month of the regular season. Judge has 35 home runs in 100 games. He's on pace to hit 57 home runs over the course of 162 games. The reigning AL MVP has helped the Yankees climb back over .500.

Judge has a 1.011 OPS. If the Yankees' star had enough at-bats to qualify, he'd have the fourth-highest OPS in all of baseball.

Judge is finishing up the first season of his record-setting nine-year, $360 million contract.