Jasson Dominguez made New York Yankees history Wednesday night by hitting his third home run of the 2023 MLB season. Mickey Mantle had previously been the only Yankees player to hit three homers in a five-game span at 20 years old or younger. Jasson Dominguez accomplished the feat through the first five games of his major-league career.

The Yankees couldn't have asked for more from the highly touted prospect when they called him up from Triple-A. Dominguez is hitting .333/.333/.810. The newest Yankees' outfielder has only struck out three times in 21 at-bats.

Dominguez's solo home run Wednesday was ultimately the difference in New York's 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked why Domínguez’s transition to the majors seem so easy.

“Confidence,” Boone said, via The Athletic. “He knows he’s a good player, but I think he’s got the right level of humility with that, too. There’s just an easy way about him.”

Yankees fans have been hearing about Dominguez since he was 16 years old. The 20-year-old quickly rose through New York's minor league ranks this summer. After a strong July, Dominguez was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he hit .419 in nine games. The Yankees saw enough to call him up to the major league roster.

New York has embraced a youth movement in the lineup since falling out of the playoff race. Dominguez has helped spark the lineup, quickly being slotted as the No. 3 hitter. The Yankees are a perfect 5-0 with Dominguez in the lineup.

The Yankees are 6.5 games out of the final AL wild-card spot.