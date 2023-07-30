New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after returning from the injured list to play the first two games of the series, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com

Aaron Judge has looked comfortable at the plate for the Yankees in his first two games, and hit a big two-run home run in Saturday's win against the Orioles. Manager Aaron Boone explained the decision to sit Judge for the series finale in Baltimore.

“We've gotten the benefit of Aaron Judge the last two days, when maybe normally that would have been done in Somerset or somewhere else,” Aaron Boone said, via Hoch.

As expected, Yankees fans were upset to hear the news, as the team needs to win all of the games it can to have a chance at making a wild card spot in the American League. Let's get to some of the reactions.

The first one comes from “Positive Yankee Fan” who does not seem to have a very positive take regarding the decision from Aaron Boone.

I wish the Yankees cared about winning as much as the fans do. Sad. — Positive Yankee Fan (@PositiveYankees) July 30, 2023

There were more negative takes regarding the decision.

Yeah congrats O’s — Luke Garrison (SonicHockeyCoolFanAccount) (@SHCBackupAcc) July 30, 2023

they don’t care about winning — Logan (@__ldl) July 30, 2023

How can you take the Yankees seriously when Cash & Boone don't even wanna win! — Mickey Shawn (@mickey_shawn23) July 30, 2023

George needs to be resurrected, only thing that may save this team — IHateItHere (@AJ1432) July 30, 2023

Boone was asked whether he would consider using Judge in the DH role, and whether that is different from potentially pinch hitting in the game.

“Your premise there would suggest they're the same,” Boone said, via Hoch. “I would disagree with that. I think we would disagree with that. Getting ready to play a major league game right now and going through all your pregame to be prepared at 7:00, you would hope there's baserunning that follows that. While it's not playing right field, it is still playing. Again, we're talking about him not being 100% with the toe, but just as much as that, he just hasn't worked up a lot of volume of stuff.”

The Yankees have a chance to pull within 2.5 games of a wild card spot, and possibly tie the Boston Red Sox for fourth place in the American League East if they beat the Orioles tonight.. They will have to do that without Judge in the lineup tonight.