The odds of Mike Trout suiting up for the New York Yankees in 2025 are remote at best — but that's never stopped anyone from having some fun. And with the Yankees reeling from losing their star, Juan Soto, to the rival New York Mets, now's as good a time as any to explore how far they could go to undo that embarrassment.

As rumors swirl that Trout's days with the Los Angeles Angels could be numbered, trade package suggestions are beginning to surface that range from unrealistic to outright crazy. So why not join in the fun by seeing what it would take for the Yankees to land the three-time MVP?

Keep in mind that Trout grew up in Millville, New Jersey, idolizing former Yankees captain Derek Jeter. Though he has a full no-trade clause, it's not much of a stretch to see him waiving it for a trip east with a local club that just happens to be the most storied franchise in all of sports.

The question is would the Yankees even want him? Such a question would have been absurd just a couple years ago, but Trout hasn't had anything approaching a full, healthy season since 2019. He's barely played 100 games combined the last two years, and heading into his age 33 season, there's real concern that Trout's MVP days are far behind him.

Any Mike Trout trade will be complicated, even if it's to a team with the resources of the Yankees. Here's how New York and Los Angeles could work out a deal.

The Yankees and Angels must address Mike Trout's contract

Trout is in the midst of a 12-year, $426,500,000 contract that he signed with the Angels in 2019. Under that deal, he's due more than $37 million a year through 2030, his age 38 season. There's a less-than-zero chance Hal Steinbrenner is willing to pay that for someone as risky as Trout — even if his upside is higher than any player in baseball, and even without having to pay Soto anything. The Angels would either have to eat a significant portion of his contract or take on someone from New York who has a hefty price tag.

Marcus Stroman is a rumored Yankees trade candidate who just so happens to be due $18.3 million next year with a vesting option of the same amount in 2026. That would help New York for the next two years while it's still on the hook for DJ LeMahieu ($30 million remaining on his contract) and the biggest-money years of Giancarlo Stanton's deal. Trout's contract becomes more manageable in a couple years without those deals in the way.

The Angels need pieces to build around

You gotta give something good to get something good, and that's going to be the case if the Yankees want to bring Trout to the Bronx. So, step right up Spencer Jones. The Yankees' No. 2 prospect would have to be part of this deal as the Angels would try to replace a superstar outfielder with someone who can develop into that — even if not on the level of Trout.

Known for his power and athleticism, Jones hit 17 home runs in Double-A Somerset this season with a .789 OPS. The lefty hitter is 23 years old and will probably start next season in Triple-A, whether it's with the Yankees' or Angels' organization.

The Yankees also have a number of interesting fringe-Major-League-ready relievers that could spruce up the trade package. Clayton Beeter and Yeondrys Gomez both logged innings for the big league club in 2024 and either could contribute to a middling Angels bullpen in 2025.

The crazy Yankees-Angels trade to land Mike Trout

It's hard to gauge exactly what it would take for the Yankees to pry Trout from the Angels because of Trout's overwhelming upside combined with his recent injury history and humongous contract. What we do know is that the Yankees will want to find some way to offset his salary in the short-term and that they'll need to part with Major League ready talent.

Here's the unrealistic Mike Trout trade proposal we landed with:

Yankees receive: Mike Trout (6 years, $222.7 million remaining)

Angels receive: Marcus Stroman (max 2 years, $36.6 million remaining), Spencer Jones (No. 2 Yankees prospect), Clayton Beeter (No. 18 Yankees prospect), Roc Riggio (No. 21 Yankees prospect)