Carlos Rodon is looking to make sure that his second IL stint with the New York Yankees is much shorter than his first one. Two days after Rodon's hamstring injury landed him on the 15-day IL, the Yankees' pitcher was back to throwing a baseball.

Rodon was seen throwing on flat ground at Guaranteed Rate Field a few hours before the Chicago White Sox beat the Yankees 9-2 Wednesday night in the series finale. On Sunday, Rodon left his start against the Houston Astros with hamstring tightness. The left-hander said that he didn't have to go on the IL, but he was overruled by the Yankees.

New York made Rodon their big offseason acquisition by giving him a six-year, $162 million contract in free agency. Rodon didn't make his Yankees' debut until July 7 because of a forearm strain and then a mysterious back injury.

In six starts, Rodon looked nothing like the pitcher New York thought it was getting. He posted a 7.33 ERA, surrendering 18 walks and eight home runs in 27.0 innings. Rodon has yet to throw a pitch in the sixth inning with the Yankees.

Before Rodon left Sunday's game with an injury, Aaron Boone might've been smart to pull him for a poor performance. The Astros scored five runs off Rodon in 2.2 innings.

If the Yankees aren't careful, they'll be out of the playoff race when Rodon is ready to come back from his injury. New York is five games out of the final AL wild-card spot.

The Yankees have only won one series since the All-Star break.