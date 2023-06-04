The New York Yankees (35-25) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) on Sunday Night Baseball! This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Dodgers prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Jake Bauers and Josh Donaldson are the only players with more than one hit for the Yankees in this series. They each have two hits with both of those hits being home runs. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton have home runs in the series, as well. The Yankees only have 11 hits in the two games, but eight of them are for extra bases with seven leaving the yard. New York's pitching staff only has 12 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. Luis Severino gave up seven runs in his start, but the rest of the staff has allowed just four runs in 13 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are hitting .294 in this series. Mookie Betts is 4-8 with two home runs to lead Los Angeles while J.D Martinez and Max Muncy have home runs too. The Dodgers have scored 11 runs in the two games and four players have scored two runs each in the series. The Dodgers' pitching staff has struck out 23 batters to just four walks in the two games played this series. They have a 5.00 ERA, but a WHIP of 0.83. They are not giving up a lot of hits, but they do need to limit the long ball.

Domingo German and Bobby Miller will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Yankees-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Dodgers Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-142)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Dodgers

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

They Yankees may not be hitting well, but they are more than capable. With Anthony Rizzo, Judge, and Stanton in the same lineup, the Yankees are always a threat to score and go deep. Miller is not an easy pitcher to face, if the Yankees can sit on his fastball and drive it around the field, they will cover the spread.

Domingo German has a WHIP below 1.00. The Dodgers have been finding ways to get on base and drive in runs, but German does not really allow baserunners. If German can limit the baserunners like he has all season, the Yankees should have no problem covering this spread.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Bobby Miller has been great for the Dodgers in his first two big league starts. He has thrown 11 innings, allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out nine. Miller is quickly becoming one of the better pitchers in baseball with his mix of velocity and stuff. The Yankees are bottom half of the league in batting average and walks drawn, so they are a little bit free swining. If Miller can get the Yankees uncomfortable in the box and force them to expand the zone, the Dodgers will cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This game should be close, but Bobby Miller is a very good pitcher. Maybe even better than German. The Dodgers should be able to take this game and the series while covering the spread.

