The New York Yankees sit at 35-20 ahead of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This weekend will go a long way in determining just how close Aaron Boone's team is to title contention, even though New York's opponent isn't at full strength. A rematch of the 2024 World Series is the center of the baseball world for the next three days. The Yankees hope that they can put up more of a fight this year and prove something to themselves and the rest of the league.

While they are at the top of the American League East and near the top of the entire AL, New York's season has been full of ups and downs. On one hand, Yankees captain Aaron Judge is well on his way to another AL MVP award. On the other, New York's bullpen has been a disaster centered around Devin Williams. Despite that, Boone's team is successful once again.

While winning covers up a lot of shortcomings, Yankees fans continue to point out flaws. Judge might be the new Team USA captain at the World Baseball Classic, but some of his teammates haven't followed his lead. Because of that, the team isn't as much of a juggernaut as a casual fan would expect.

Here are three players that have fallen short of expectations for New York this year. If they can't find their way out of their slump, they could find themselves on a new team at the trade deadline.

Third baseman Oswald Peraza

Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, Anthony Volpe, Ben Rice, and Luis Gil are the future of Boone's roster. Judge will be around for many more years, but the supporting cast around him will inevitably change. Some of those players have earned spots on the everyday roster. Some, like Peraza, are still behind veterans, pinch-hitting and subbing in for specific scenarios.

Peraza plays behind both Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is currently on the Yankee's injured list. In 81 at-bats so far this season, Peraza's average sits at .160. If it stays where it is, that would be a career-low for the 24-year-old. The fourth-year pro's power is up, but it isn't much help if he can't hit the ball. His versatility in the field is the main reason why he has stayed on Boone's roster.

With the return of DJ LeMahieu to the team, there are fewer open spots for Peraza to fit in. With his opportunities becoming more scarce, the young player could find himself having to earn his way back into the order from the outfield. On a team with as much power as the Yankees have, contact hitters provide crucial balance. If Peraza can't find his swing, he might not have a spot on the team this year as they contend for a title.

Relief pitcher Devin Williams

Boone and the Yankees traded Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin, and cash to the Milwaukee Brewers for Devin Williams back in December. They avoided arbitration with the two-time All-Star and signed him to a one-year, $8.6 million deal. Now, all Williams needs to do is deliver what the team thought they were getting. The closer's struggles in New York have been well-documented.

In 23 appearances so far in 2025, Williams is 2-2 with five saves. He has only blown one save opportunity, but his ERA is a career-high by a wide margin. It got so bad that Boone had to demote Williams to a setup role in favor of Luke Weaver. The 30-year-old has been given opportunities to close games since then and hasn't lost since being demoted.

For the Yankees to have the best chance at winning their first title since 2009, Williams will play a big role. The Dodgers took full advantage of Boone's bullpen in later innings, winning all the close games they were in during the title series. Brian Cashman swung big to fix the issue, but his gamble on Williams has yet to pay off for him.

Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco is 38 years old, and the Yankees didn't expect much out of him when they signed him in February. However, injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil opened up spots in their starting rotation. Carrasco impressed during spring training and earned a spot in Boone's rotation to start the season. Unfortunately for him, it didn't last long and now he is in the minor leagues.

In eight appearances and six starts with New York this season, Carrasco went 2-2. However, his 5.91 ERA in 2025 marks his third straight season with an ERA north of 5.00. The veteran starter is far from where he was when he was with the New York Mets in 2023. After his poor start and the emergence of Will Warren, the Yankees sent Carrasco down to the minor leagues at the beginning of May.

Carrasco's age makes him a difficult player to move simply because other teams could wait for him to clear waivers. His time in the minor leagues could be a quiet finish to a long, successful career for the 16-year veteran.

The Yankees have their sights set on a return to the World Series after an embarrassing showing in 2024. However, Peraza, Williams, and Carrasco need to be better in order for New York to have their best shot at a title. Regardless of what the future holds for them, New York will have a much better idea where they stand amongst the title favorites on Monday.