With the 2024 MLB trade deadline passing by Tuesday evening, the window of opportunity for teams to improve their rosters has come and gone. The New York Yankees are one of the many squads vying for a spot in the postseason, and general manager Brian Cashman decided to make a couple of moves to improve his team.

In three separate trades, the long-time Yankee GM addressed two major weaknesses with the MLB roster: third base and the bullpen.

Starting a little early, Cashman made arguably his biggest trade of the season when he acquired infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins on Sunday. Catcher Agustin Ramirez was the biggest piece sent to South Florida. Infielder Jared Serna and INF/OF Abrahan Ramirez were the other two players sent to Miami.

Then on Tuesday, two new arms were added to the bullpen mix. Separate deals for the Cubs' Mark Leiter Jr. and Padres' Enyel de los Santos were struck, as the need for improved talent in the relief corps was pressing. For Leiter Jr., the Yankees sent prospects Ben Cowles and Jack Neely to the North Side. In the deal where the Bronx Bombers picked up de los Santos, they also snagged minor league pitcher Thomas Balboni Jr., while sending outfielder Brandon Lockridge the other way.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be long-term piece for Yankees

One of MLB's most exciting young stars, Chisholm Jr. was acquired to play third base. Just one problem: he's never played third base. In fact, Monday's game was the first time that the former second baseman played there. Well, so far so good. It seems as if Chisholm will be a natural there, and it solves arguably the biggest hole that the Yankees have in their lineup: third base.

Even if he runs into growing pains in acclimating to the position, the former Marlins stud has the personality and temperament to excel in the pressure cooker that is the Bronx. It is likely that he will settle into a long-term position of second base since Gleyber Torres could leave the team in free agency. Yet with multiple years of club control remaining, Chisholm Jr. was an acquisition for not only this year but for the future as well.

Leiter Jr. and de los Santos add new look to Yankees' bullpen

The biggest need that the Yankees' pen had was arms that possess strikeout stuff. Every bullpen needs its share of pitchers who can punch their way out of trouble, and after picking up both Leiter Jr. and de los Santos on Deadline Day, New York finally has some more help in that regard.

With reinforcements now in tow, other Yankees relievers like Clay Holmes will have less pressure on their shoulders. Coming out of the bullpen, especially in tight games, is one of the hardest things to do in professional sports. It seems as if Leiter Jr. and de los Santos have the stuff and mindset to be key cogs in the relief puzzle moving forward.