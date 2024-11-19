New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil won the American League Rookie of the Year award on Monday in a very close vote over Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser, and manager Aaron Boone gave a statement to the media after the announcement.

“Congratulations to Luis on an amazing season,” Aaron Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “He worked so hard to put himself in a strong position heading into spring training after coming back from Tommy John surgery. Without a guarantee of a Major League spot, he absolutely kicked in the door this spring and went on to have a phenomenal rookie season. Luis continued to mature and develop all year and was one of the pillars of our rotation. I can't wait to see what's next for such a talented, young pitcher.”

Luis Gil battled back from Tommy John surgery that he had in 2022. Previously, he made a brief appearance with the Yankees in 2021, showing flashes of his ability. He suffered the injury that necessitated surgery in 2022 after pitching in just one game at the major league level, and then pitched in just two minor league games in 2023. Coming into 2024, Gil was not in the picture for the starting rotation or even a bullpen spot until spring training, when he came in and looked great. When Gerrit Cole suffered his elbow injury, Gil had pitched so well in the spring that he earned the rotation spot that was vacated.

It was a bit of an up-and-down season for Gil, as he struggled in the summer months before finishing strong in September. He beat out not only Cowser, but his Yankees teammate Austin Wells.

Luis Gil's future outlook with Yankees after winning Rookie of the Year

The 2024 season was a resounding success for Gil, and one that not many would have predicted. He had shown that he has good strikeout stuff, but he struggles at times with command and walking batters. Improving his command will be important for the future of his career. It will also be interesting to see how the Yankees manage his innings in 2025, as he threw a ton more in 2024 than any of his previous seasons.

Gil figures to be an important part of the Yankees' rotation as it currently stands. He has the upside to be as good as the No. 2 starter in the rotation behind Gerrit Cole, but there is also the possibility of some regression. For now, Gil and the Yankees will celebrate this honor.