Nestor Cortes' injury has forced the New York Yankees to think outside of the box when it comes to the rotation. The Yankees have named Michael King as the starter in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Technically, Michael Kings will be the “opener” and likely only last a couple of innings, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that the team plans to stretch out the reliever.

The Yankees will allow King to build up his stamina and consider the possibility of moving him from the bullpen to the rotation. A former starter, King has expressed an interest in returning to his old role as a starter, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

King has been one of the Yankees' most reliable relievers over the last three years. He was most dominant last season, pitching to a 2.29 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 51 innings. King has a 2.88 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59.1 innings in 2023. The right-hander has six saves this year.

King made six starts in 2021. He has 10 big-league starts on his resume.

Saturday marks the third straight game in which New York has used an opener. Reliever Ian Hamilton opened each of the Yankees' last two contests. Injuries to Cortes and Carlos Rodon, along with Domingo German seeking treatment for alcohol abuse, have removed three pitchers from New York's rotation in August alone.

Luis Severino has been the AL's worst pitcher. The Yankees haven't been able to remove him from the rotation because of all their injuries. Gerrit Cole is the one constant in the rotation, pitching at a Cy Young level.

Severino, Clark Schmidt and Randy Vasquez will start in next week's series against the Atlanta Braves, according to Boone.