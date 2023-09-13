The New York Yankees are back to their winning ways, as they swept the Boston Red Sox in Tuesday night's doubleheader at Fenway Park. With their two wins in Beantown, the Yankees gave Aaron Boone his 499th and 500th win as an MLB manager. Boone, however, did not sound so high about it, particularly wishing that the success his team is having recently would have happened earlier.

“I wish it would have come about a month ago. I didn’t even know,” Boone said when informed about the milestone, per Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports. “Cool number,” Boone added.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

The Yankees are technically still in the running to make the playoffs, but they will need something short of a miracle to see action beyond the regular season. At 73-72, the Yankees are 18.5 games out of first place in the American League East division and seven games behind the third Wild Card spot in the AL. They can still make a run for it, but with only 17 games left on their 2023 regular season schedule, even Boone knows that the possibility of New York booking a spot in the postseason is highly unlikely.

Nevertheless, it must feel good for the Yankees that they are seemingly closing the regular season strong. They have won eight of their 11 games and are riding on a three-game win streak. They may be missing the boat to the postseason, but they can still find motivation in trying to finish the 2023 campaign with a better record than the Red Sox.