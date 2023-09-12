The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox take part in a double-header on Tuesday. This post will focus on game two of the double-header. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

These two teams have faced each other nine times this season. In those games, the Red Sox have won eight of them. Against the Yankees, the Red Sox are batting .294 with 12 home runs, 23 doubles, and one triple. Rafael Devers and Justin Turner lead the team with 15 hits, and four home runs each. Turner has collected 14 RBI against the Yankees this season. On the mound, the Red Sox are pitching to the tune of a 2.33 ERA against the Yankees. They have a 0.94 WHIP, and 9.0 K/9 against New York, as well. Six of their nine games have resulted in a quality start.

The Yankee are batting an abysmal .195 against the Red Sox this season. They have 1o home runs, but they have scored just 24 runs in the nine games. Gleyber Torres leads the team with 11 hits, three doubles, and three home runs. Aaron Judge has just two hits against Boston this season, and both have left the yard. On the mound, the Yankees have a 5.47 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and 7.6 K/9. Just two of their nine starts have been quality.

Carlos Rodon will get the ball for the Yankees. Kutter Crawford will start the game for the Red Sox.

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-194)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS app

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees need to hit the ball well in this game. Rodon has been very hittable this season, and he has a bit of a home run problem. New York has not been good at the plate this season, but they still have some good lineup pieces. Specifically, Torres and Judge have been hitting the ball well. Those two players are going to need have big games in this one if the Yankees want to cover the spread.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Kutter Crawford has beenjust average this season for the Red Sox. However, he does have a start against the Yankees already, and that one went very well for him. Crawford threw six innings, allowed just one run on one hit, and struck out five. That outing was amazing, but he does not need an exact repeat of it in this one. He will need to go six strong, but he can afford to give up two or three runs. If Crawford does that, the Red Sox will cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be unpredictable. You just do not know which pitcher is going to show up. Both have had good games, and both have been lit up. It is very tough to bet on either one of these pitchers this season. However, in this game, I am going to trust my gut. My gut tells me the Yankees are going to keep this game close. I will take the Yankees to cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-194), Over 9.5 (-104)