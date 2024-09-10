The New York Yankees made a smattering of roster moves before playing the Kansas City Royals. Chief among them was top prospect Jasson Dominguez making his way from AAA to the majors. In a corresponding move, DJ LeMahieu was put on the shelf with a hip injury. Aaron Boone announced that LeMahieu's future is fairly bleak, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“Aaron Boone said ‘I wouldn’t count on it' when asked if DJ LeMahieu will return this season,” the Yankees beat reporter posted on social media.

LeMahieu's 2024 could only be considered poor. He spent most of his time at first base, replacing an injured Anthony Rizzo at a relatively new position. His hitting stats were miserable, with a .204 average, two home runs, and 26 RBI in 67 games. With Rizzo back in the Yankees' lineup, his role shrunk.

The right hip infringement that landed LeMahieu on the injured list has not been connected to a specific moment yet. That has many fans guessing that the Yankees put him on a “phantom IL” stint, making up the injury. That is not allowed under the CBA and would garner a significant punishment if true.

Dominuguez's return to the lineup has overshadowed the LeMahieu news because of fans' excitement for the prospect. The outfielder played his second MLB game of the season Monday, going 1-4 with a run scored in the Yankees' 10-4 win.

Future of the Yankees and DJ LeMahieu

The immediate future of the Yankees does not involve DJ LeMahieu. With the playoffs coming soon, they will roll with Rizzo and Oswaldo Cabrera as their first basemen. The addition of Jazz Chisholm and the return of Jon Berti make LeMahieu's versatility a skill they do not need. While he has been a great player in his career, there is no place on the 2024 team for him.

The 35-year-old is under contract for two more seasons at $15 million per year. Rizzo has a club option for next year and if the Yankees decide to keep him, that will block a path for LeMahieu again. The front office must decide on LeMahieu's future based on what is best for the team and their payroll situation.

Juan Soto has been revolutionary for the Yankees this season. As Soto heads toward free agency, he has stroked the most home runs of his career and will reach 100 RBIs for the third time. While the team should consider their payroll situation in the process, they must make an aggressive push at him in free agency. They cannot let LeMahieu's contract stop them from signing Juan Soto.

If this is the end of DJ LeMahieu's run with the Yankees, it will be remembered as a roller coaster stint. His first two seasons were incredible, with two top-four MVP finishes. He won the batting title in 2020 while compiling a 1.101 OPS. After that season, he has not reached a .300 average and only cracked an OPS+ of 100 once.

The 2024 Yankees have decided that DJ LeMahieu is not a part of their best lineup moving forward. They added Jasson Dominguez and will rely on Anthony Rizzo to hold down first base.