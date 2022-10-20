Yankees’ Aaron Boone drops bonkers Isiah Kiner-Falefa Gold Glove take

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was full of praise for his defense after as many as five Yankees players were named finalists for Gold Glove awards in 2022. While Aaron Judge was snubbed for the award, Boone cast that off to the fact that he had to split time at center field and right field. Boone then went on to drop an absolutely bonkers take about Isiah Kiner-Falefa having a case to win the Gold Glove at shortstop, one which surely sit well with the fanbase that so often criticized IKF for his defensive struggles.

Via Bryan Hoch, Boone said that a “case could be made” for Kiner-Falefa to be a Gold Glove candidate at shortstop. He better have a very convincing presentation prepared for that argument because that is far from the same notion felt by the fanbase.

Kiner-Falefa is a one-time Gold Glove winner, but his performance at shortstop was constantly under scrutiny by fans in the Bronx throughout the season. By the end of the year, Kiner-Falefa registered 17 errors across 138 appearances at shortstop. That was the fifth most among all players in MLB. Javier Baez, of course, led the league with 26 errors, followed by Bo Bichette (23), Bobby Witt Jr. (19), and Jeremy Peña (19).

While Boone seems to think that in some universe Kiner-Falefa turned in a Gold Glove quality season at shortstop, Yankees fans can see directly through the veil he’s putting up. In all likelihood, this just means fan expect to continue seeing Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop throughout the ALCS against the Astros, despite having both Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera ready and waiting in the wings.