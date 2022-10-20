Yankees veteran Matt Carpenter’s self-deprecating take after 4-strikeout ALCS game vs. Justin Verlander, Astros

Matt Carpenter had a rough night at the office Wednesday. The New York Yankees veteran struck out four times- three of them against Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander- in his team’s loss in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Carpenter, who has had just six at-bats since returning after fracturing his left foot in the summer, is understandably a bit rusty.

But the Yankees veteran wasn’t willing to use that as an excuse. In fact, Carpenter had a very self-deprecating take on his performance vs. Verlander and the Astros. Here’s what the 36-year-old had to say, per Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports.

Matt Carpenter said, “The way he pitched tonight, I could’ve been playing the last two months and it still would’ve been a tough day.” It’s an amusing take from the Yankees slugger, who clearly feels that rust or not, Justin Verlander would have mowed him down regardless.

Carpenter’s take appears to be a wise one as well, given that the Yankees struck out 17 times, the second-highest total in the franchise’s long postseason history. The rest of New York’s players, like Josh Donaldson, Gleyber Torres and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, have been everyday contributors and each fell victim to the strikeout multiple times.

The Astros ace- and the rest of their staff- just had it on Wednesday night and it was something that Carpenter and the Yankees couldn’t touch.

New York better hope that they can make better contact in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night, or they’ll be returning to the Bronx with a hole to dig out of.