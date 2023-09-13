The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Red Sox.

The New York Yankees have endured a miserable season, one which included a humiliating nine-game losing streak, the longest for this proud franchise since 1982. Aaron Boone hasn't had the answers as the manager of this team, but many people in baseball think Boone is not the central problem with the Yankees. It goes much higher than him. Hal Steinbrenner doesn't seem to have the stomach or the interest to want to make the tough decisions as the owner. This has led him to keep around general manager Brian Cashman, who has presided over a decade and a half of seasons without a World Series appeareance. The Yankees are sitting here at the end of the 2023 season knowing that their last World Series was in 2009. One would think that a healthy and sufficiently aggressive organization would seek to make big changes and not accept this period of stasis and drift, but the Yankees seem paralyzed as an organization. They have a lot of big decisions to make in the coming offseason, and it will not be a happy time in the Bronx.

The one thing the Yankees can say, however, is that they have really put the brakes on the Red Sox' season and Boston's push for a possible playoff berth. The Yankees came into Boston on Monday and got rained out, but they took the field on Tuesday for a doubleheader and swept Boston with a pair of strong performances from the pitching staff. Boston scored a total of three runs in the 18 innings spanning both games. In Game 1, Boston's Alex Verdugo grounded into a bases-loaded double play in the bottom of the ninth against Clay Holmes. The Yankees beat the Red Sox, 3-2. Then in the nightcap, the Yankees once again smothered the Boston batting order in a 4-1 win which pretty much represented the death blow for the Red Sox' postseason hopes. Both New York and Boston are 73-72, far behind the pack of teams in the thick of the race for the American League wild card spots. Either the Yankees or Red Sox — if they wanted to make the postseason — would have to go 15-2 in their final 17 games to have any realistic shot. That is almost certainly not happening.

This is a game for bragging rights and to set the table for next season. It's weird to see the Yankees and Red Sox out of the playoff picture in the middle of September, but here we are.

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-178)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9.5 (-114)

Under: 9.5 (-106)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

TV: YES (Yankees) / NESN (Red Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They went through the very worst periods of their season in August, and while that bad spell did crush their postseason aspirations, at least this team has found it within itself to bounce back and play with some pride. The Yankees have called up some younger players who are hungry and want to prove themselves in the pursuit of a roster spot for 2024. They don't want to start the 2024 season in the minor leagues. They want to make the jump to the big club and stay there. That youthful hunger has given the Yankees a new and improved identity. We are seeing it on display right now. With the Red Sox being demoralized after the Tuesday doubleheader sweep, it feels like the Yankees are getting ready to feast.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox had a horrible hitting day on Tuesday in their doubleheader sweep loss. The odds would suggest they will hit the baseball a lot better in this Wednesday game.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Two teams out of the playoff picture means you should stay away from this game.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5