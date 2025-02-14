While speaking to reporters on Friday, Marcus Stroman said he is a “starter” and will not move to the bullpen. When asked about Stroman's comments, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was seemingly more focused on the fact that it is still the middle of February.

“Well, first of all, Happy Valentine’s Day. It’s February 14,” Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “You’re getting way ahead of this thing. We’re building him up to be a starting pitcher. We’ll obviously address anything we have to once we get in certain situations.”

Stroman has been mentioned in trade rumors. For now, it appears that the Yankees are set to have him return in 2025, though. The question is whether or not he will start games for the team.

“I'm a starter,” Stroman told reporters, via Yankees Videos. “I won't pitch in the bullpen. I'm a starter. I'm a starter.”

The Yankees have a number of other starting rotation candidates, however. Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodon could all start games. New York doesn't seem to be interested in having a six-man starting rotation, although anything is possible.

With that being said, MLB teams understand the importance of depth. Having six or seven pitchers who can start games does not hurt matters by any means. If one of those pitchers is unwilling to move to the bullpen until a potential opening in the rotation surfaces, however, then teams are forced into an especially challenging decision.

In the end, it is possible that the Yankees have been preparing to have Stroman start games the entire time. Boone has not revealed his complete five-man starting rotation yet. Spring training is the time for teams to evaluate their rosters and make decisions such as who will earn starting rotation spots.

If Marcus Stroman wants to avoid moving to the bullpen, he will need to pitch well this spring following his inconsistent '24 campaign.