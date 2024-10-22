Every roster spot is important in the World Series, so it's no surprise the New York Yankees are ensuring they bring the correct 26 players with them for their clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers. A massive decision looms regarding pitcher Nestor Cortes. It appears the Yanks are all but officially set on the lefty's status for the Fall Classic.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Cortes is trending in the right direction and Tuesday said that the Yanks could carry 13 pitchers on their World Series roster, per Bryan Hoch. Hoch also mentioned that Cortes is expected to be among those 13 pitchers.

Cortes hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 18 and was placed on the injured list a week later due to a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. The Yankees were pessimistic about the prospect of Cortes rejoining the team in the playoffs, but he's ticked off every box in rehab and is one final step away from securing a role in the World Series.

Cortes will throw live batting practice Tuesday for one final tuneup before Friday's series opener. If all goes well, the 29-year-old will make the Yankees' roster and play a factor in the series.

An inconsistent first half gave way to more trouble in July, but Cortes turned his season around in his final seven appearances. He tossed 40 innings in that span, recording a 1.58 ERA and .186 opponent batting average while winning four games.

Aaron Boone in the spotlight during World Series

Much of Aaron Boone's tenure as Yankees manager has been met with heavy criticism. A lot of it has gone away with his decision-making during the MLB playoffs.

Boone mostly pulled the right strings during the AL Division and Championship Series, particularly with the bullpen. He kept Clay Holmes as the closer for longer than Yankees fans liked, but the call to put Luke Weaver in that role before the playoffs has paid off enormously.

The Yankees bullpen has a 2.56 ERA this postseason and has worked itself out of trouble several times. Good bullpen management is the mark of a great manager and Boone has passed the test so far this October.

Including Nestor Cortes on the World Series roster was hard for Boone and the Yankees. How they manage his workload in the series will be a key factor and he could be an important weapon for New York, especially with the lefties in the Dodgers' lineup.

If Boone leads the Yankees to a title, his past mistakes will be forgiven. How he manages his relievers against the Dodgers could be the defining moment of Boone's legacy as Yankees manager.