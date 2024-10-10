A typical topic of conversation among baseball fans is whether New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has job security. It seems like the answer flips each week as Boone tries to navigate a near-thankless job as skipper of the greatest franchise in baseball history.

The Yankees are in a tight battle with the Kansas City Royals in the American League Division Series but have the edge after a crucial Game 3 win Wednesday night. Before the game, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed the media and commented on Boone's future.

“He’s signed through a contract, and I'm certainly happy to have him as our manager, as you all know,” Cashman said, per Bryan Hoch. “I think we have an option on him, and so I’ve got nothing more to add, other than let's try to find a way to beat Kansas City.”

Boone signed a three-year deal with the Yankees after his contract expired in 2021. The contract includes a team option for 2025. Cashman did not blatantly say that Boone would return. The outcome of New York's season likely plays a factor.

That might mean that the Yankees need to win the World Series for Boone to keep his job. New York has not won a pennant since 2009, though the Yanks reached the ALCS in two of Boone's first seven seasons in charge.

Aaron Boone is arguably the most criticized manager in the league. If it were up to Yankees fans, he probably would’ve been gone years ago, although some have applauded the job he's done during the ALDS.

Aaron Boone, Yankees nearing another crossroads

The decision to exercise Boone's 2025 option is one thing. The Yankees also have to consider their long-term managerial plans. Having Boone on an expiring contract next season likely wouldn’t sit well with the skipper seeing he already survived that story twice.

The easiest thing for Boone's future job security would be to win a championship. Ok, so it won’t be “easy” per se, but that's the one outcome that can likely guarantee a contract extension for Boone beyond the 2025 season.

Even winning the American League pennant might not secure a long-term deal for the Yankees manager. Talk about pressure.

Perhaps the more interesting decision comes if the Yanks fail to reach the World Series, let alone win it. It'd be hard for Brian Cashman to justify keeping Boone after New York was the prohibitive favorite to represent the AL in the Fall Classic.

Boone has gotten endorsements from players this season, most notably Aaron Judge. Players don’t run the team, but Cashman and the front office have to consider their voices regarding a managerial move. Judge's input probably means a lot to the franchise.

It will be a fascinating development throughout the next month. The Yankees are nine wins away from another World Series title. They could also be two losses shy of finding a new manager.