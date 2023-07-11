The New York Yankees enter the All-Star break with a 49-42 record, sitting in fourth place in the American League East and outside of a playoff spot, and manager Aaron Boone gave an interesting take when asked to grade the team's first half in an appearance on the Talkin' Yanks podcast.

“Incomplete,” Aaron Boone said on Talkin' Yanks.

Aaron Boone admits that the first half was "not good enough" pic.twitter.com/AFhQkBSNXO — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 11, 2023

Jomboy, one of the cohosts of the Talkin' Yanks podcast, responded that the first half is complete, and Boone did open up more on the first half.

“That is an excellent rebut, or comeback,” Boone said on Talkin' Yanks. “You know, not good enough.”

Boone also talked about not being in a playoff spot as things currently stand.

“You're not in the playoffs right now as it stands,” Boone said on Talkin' Yanks. “We're not, but we're where we need to be to go do what we gotta do in the second half and now it's on us and then, we'll see. We don't grade halves, we don't grade months. Where we are at the end, that's what we're shooting for. All of our goals are right there for the taking. Extreme things don't have to happen for us. We gotta go play well, we know that. We don't have to leapfrog 1000 teams from games back or whatever, we need to go play well, and if we play well for the next couple months, we'll give ourselves a chance heading into October.”

The Yankees brought in new hitting coach Sean Casey on Monday. Sean Casey brings in a different approach to a struggling offense that is without Aaron Judge. The Yankees need Aaron Judge to return, and veteran hitters to turn things around in the second half to make the postseason.