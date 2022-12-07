By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New York Yankees have averted a serious crisis by re-signing Aaron Judge. The AL MVP was close to leaving after being lowballed during the last offseason and getting pursued by teams like the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.

The Yankees’ World Series odds have improved after re-signing their best player. On FanDuel Sportsbook, New York’s +850 odds are behind only the reigning champion Houston Astros (+550) and Los Angeles Dodgers (+600). Before signing Judge, they were at +950, just behind the New York Mets (+900).

It’s no surprise that Judge can move the needle like that all by himself. His hitting abilities make him nearly unstoppable and often distracts from the fact that he is a very well-rounded player. After his historic, 62-home run season, he is now signed to a nine-year, $360 million deal to remain with the Yankees. The franchise nearly made the fatal mistake of letting him get away but ponied up enough money to keep him around for the long run.

Signing Judge to a new deal was the Yankees most important business this offseason but they still have plenty of work to do with the other spots in their outfield and pitching rotation, especially after Jameson Taillon left for the Chicago Cubs. New York is entering plenty of other options amid the MLB’s Winter Meetings.

Regardless of what happens during the rest of the offseason, keeping Aaron Judge is the biggest move the Yankees will make. They will be able to continue contending for the World Series behind their superstar slugger.