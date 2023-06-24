New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge says he tore a ligament in his toe in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers June 3.

The Yankees previously said Judge suffered a sprain. He told reporters he does not have a timeline for his return.

“I'm not giving you any timeline,” Judge said, according to Bryan Hoch. “There's no need.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects Judge to return this season but did not guarantee it.

“That's an absolute,” Boone said. “I can't say that about anyone.”

Judge suffered the injury when he ran through a wall in the outfield. He stumbled and was in pain when he threw the ball, which he caught, back into the infield.

“With how unique this injury is, and it being my back foot, which I push off of and run off of, it's a tough spot,” Judge said, via Hoch.

Aaron Judge has played 49 games for the Yankees in 2023. He has hit 19 home runs, which ranks No. 6 in the MLB. Judge also has 40 RBIs and batted .291.

New York ranks third in the AL East with a 41-36 record. The Yankees have struggled lately, losing seven of their last 10 games.

With Judge out, the Yankees elevated Billy McKinney from their Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He has batted .319 and had 15 hits, three home runs and six RBIs in 14 games since June 8.

Aaron Judge is one of the best players in baseball. At 31 years old, he has been named All-MLB first-team in each of the last two seasons.

Judge in 2022 hit .311 and had 62 home runs, which is the most in Yankees' history. Judge was also the fastest to have 60 home runs in a single season.

He has been the Yankees' top hitter this season. Anthony Rizzo has the highest batting average among New York's healthy players (.273).

New York will play its second of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET.