The New York Yankees are reportedly considering a pivotal position change in their outfield. Aaron Judge, New York’s superstar right fielder, may move to left field with Giancarlo Stanton in right and Harrison Bader in centerfield. Judge addressed the possibility of moving to left despite not playing the position since college, per Marly Rivera.

“If we need to get Big D in RF at Yankee Stadium, I don’t mind it,” Judge said.

The change would allow Stanton, who’s dealt with no shortage of injuries, to cover less ground given Yankee Stadium’s short right field fence. Judge’s athleticism would allow him to likely make the transition without much trouble.

It should be noted that this switch isn’t imminent. The Yankees are only looking for ways to maximize their roster while keeping stars such as Stanton healthy. However, they also need to take Aaron Judge’s health into consideration. Although he’s stayed healthy as of late, Judge previously dealt with injury trouble.

The good news for the Yankees is that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are reportedly healthy and ready to roll heading into Spring Training. Stanton’s presence in the lineup looms large for Judge’s production, as he provides Judge with necessary protection. If Stanton deals with injuries once again in 2023, pitchers may opt to work around Aaron Judge.

In the end, Judge could still remain in right field. There are no absolute guarantees at the moment. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this situation as they are made available.