Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday night in the Bronx, 3-2, thanks in large part to the heroics of the reigning American League Most Valuable Player in the outfield and at the plate. Judge turned heads early in the game when he robbed Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani of a home run in the first inning before then made noises again with a two-run home run before the end of the frame.

After the game, Aaron Judge was asked about his thoughts on his performance, including the memorable catch he had to deny Ohtani of a home run.

“Oh my gosh. What an incredible player,” Aaron Judge said of Ohtani. “I feel like if we have a roof here, he would have hit that ball through the roof. He’s an impressive talent. They got quite a few players over that are so talented. It’s just fun to be part of. He hit it out there there. You just have to go out there and make a play. If I was a good receiver, I would have caught that with one hand. I wouldn’t have juggled it around. Just trying to make a play.”

Mike Trout of the Angels also shared his disbelief over the great defensive play of Aaron Judge that set the tone in favor of the Yankees.

“I don’t know how that ball didn’t get out. Obviously, he changed the whole game,” Trout said, per the Associated Press.

With the three-game series tied, the Yankees and the Angels play a rubber match this Thursday when New York sends Nestor Cortes to the mound while the Angels give the ball to Patrick Sandoval.