The subway series got off to an exciting start on Tuesday as Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Starling Marte, and Eduardo Escober all hit first-inning home runs. Who better to throw out the very first pitch than a man who won a World Series on both the New York Mets and Yankees in Darryl Strawberry.

Check out the Straw Man throw some heat prior to the Mets’ 6-3 win:

While the Yankees ended up losing the contest, Aaron Judge was still able to show off his hitting prowess with Strawberry in the stands. He went 2-for-4, including a home run off Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker in the very first inning that turned out to be the high point for the Bronx Bombers that game.

AARON JUDGE IS UNSTOPPABLE pic.twitter.com/2cNGnJmnkC — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) July 26, 2022

That’s a power bat that Yankees fans hope to see for the rest of his career. For Darryl Strawberry, he’s at least hoping that Aaron Judge doesn’t leave New York. He harped on how it’s truly a one-of-a-kind territory for baseball and how both teams seem to be peaking once again, via NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch.

“No place like this,” Darryl would later say by phone. “If you like pressure, you like the excitement, you want to play in a place where it matters, then nothing compares to New York. It was that way back in my time. Nice to see it happening again.”

Strawberry spoke from his own personal experience after leaving the Mets right in the middle of his prime. At 28 years old, Darryl had made seven straight All-Star teams before leaving New York to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. Prior to his departure, he looked poised to finish his career in the Hall of Fame. He made just one All-Star team in the years that followed but was able to resurrect his career with the Yankees en route to two more World Series rings. He warned Judge to value his place in a city that is so passionate about sports.

Strawberry still says signing with the Dodgers, “was the biggest mistake of my career” which is why he has a keen interest in Judge’s future. Without missing a beat, Darryl says, “my hope is that Aaron Judge doesn’t leave New York.” “You’re telling a young player, ‘Go out and prove yourself,’” Strawberry said. “Not that Judge made a mistake betting on himself. I can tell you that right now. But my God, look at what he’s done with the opportunity. He hasn’t even played 100 games and he’s hit almost 40 HRs.”

Aaron Judge’s future continues to remain a mystery. His immensely dominant present just makes the thought of him leaving the Yankees – and for Darryl Strawberry, New York in general – feel all the more worrisome.