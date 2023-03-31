A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Anthony Volpe has arrived in Major League Baseball indeed. The shortstop did not waste much time in the regular season before making a great impression on the field. While he went hitless on two at-bats Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, Volpe was able to muster a walk, a stolen base, and a pair of solid defensive plays that had Aaron Judge and the rest of Yankees nation feeling great about the future of the 21-year-old infielder.

Speaking of Aaron Judge, the Yankees slugger said that he sees Brett Gardner in Volpe, particularly because of Volpe’s speed on the basepaths.

“And I’m hoping he can steal 50 bases like Gardy,” Aaron Judge said of Volpe, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “It’s going to be something special.”

Gardner, who last played in the big leagues in 2021, is well-known for the 14 years he’s worn Yankees pinstripes. During his time with the Yankees, Gardner was able to rack up a total of 274 stolen bases, with his best thieving season coming in 2011 when he stole 49 bags — not 50, like Aaron Judge said, but it’s almost right there, nonetheless.

Aaron Judge also did not make Yankees fans wait for his first homer of the 2023 MLB season as he clubbed one right in the very first inning of the game against the Giants. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBI in New York’s 5-0 victory.

Gerrit Cole was fantastic on the mound, striking 11 Giants hitters in six scoreless innings of work.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees face the Giants in Game 2 of the series on Saturday with Clarke Schmidt starting for New York.