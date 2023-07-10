The New York Yankees fired their hitting coach Dillon Lawson on Sunday, and quickly turned around and hired Sean Casey as a replacement on Monday. Former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez had some interesting words regarding the Casey hire during Fox Sports' broadcast in Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

“I think good news is, it's at least a name that we recognize, a guy that's been around the game that's been very, very successful,” Alex Rodriguez said on the Fox Sports broadcast. “And Kenny's [Ken Rosenthal] right, He's one of the best communicators in the game, one of the most likable guys. I think long-term he can be a really, really good coach.”

.@AROD offers his insight on the Yankees hiring new hitting coach, Sean Casey 👂⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1jNPul6vxw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rodriguez had some questions about the Yankees' philosophy overall as an organization regarding the use of analytics.

“My bigger question is the macro, if you're the New York Yankees and you've won 27 world championships, and you go into this dive, analytics, and you're 0-for-15, I would throw all that analytics in the garbage, and get back to playing hard school Yankee baseball, which for some reason we've divorced, and it's just bad.”

The Yankees struggled mightily in the first half offensively, and the injury to Aaron Judge has hurt the team a lot. However, veterans like Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have struggled as well. It will be interesting to see how the team fares with Sean Casey as the team's hitting coach, and if he can have an impact that incentivizes the Yankees to keep him beyond 2023.