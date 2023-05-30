Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo is dealing with a stiff neck after suffering an injury scare in a recent game. Although the injury doesn’t seem to be too serious, Rizzo is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game on Tuesday versus the Seattle Mariners. That said, Rizzo is reportedly hoping to return to the lineup on either Wednesday in Seattle or Friday on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Bryan Hoch.

Anthony Rizzo’s impact on Yankees, other injury updates

Anthony Rizzo has enjoyed a superb season for the Yankees in 2023, slashing .304/.376/.505 with an .880 OPS. Rizzo’s presence has helped provide extra protection in the lineup for superstar Aaron Judge. He’s offered power and impressive pure hitting ability, flashing signs of his former Chicago Cubs All-Star self.

If Rizzo can continue performing at a high level, the Yankees will unquestionably benefit. This will especially hold true with Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson expected to return soon.

Stanton said he’s “ready to go” on Tuesday, but still needs some rehab assignment at-bats. Nevertheless, it won’t be long before he’s back in the Yankees’ lineup.

Donaldson revealed that the plan is for him to return during the Yankees’ road series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, which spans from Friday-Sunday. Assuming all goes well with his rehab, Donaldson could be activated on Friday to open the series on the west coast.

The Yankees’ lineup has scored 10 runs in back-to-back games. They are performing well despite the absences of Rizzo, Stanton and Donaldson. With all three set to return soon, New York is quickly reestablishing themselves as one of the most dangerous teams in the league.