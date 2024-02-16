Brian Cashman's admission about Shohei Ohtani's one-of-a-kind deal with the Dodgers sheds light on the star's goals during free agency.

The New York Yankees have never been shy to chase the big stars. Whenever a big name head into free agency or requests a trade, New York is always involved somehow. The same thing happened during the year of Shohei Ohtani. When the two-way star hit the free agent market this offseason, he was first heavily linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, there were still reports that the Yankees were in the mix for Ohtani's services. Ohtani ended up moving to the other side of LA with the Dodgers. The signing had quite the peculiar structure, with multiple deferrals of pay. A few months after this blockbuster, Brian Cashman revealed on a podcast that this type of structure was never offered to the Yankees, per Talkin' Yanks.

“That's like a once-in-a-lifetime situation,” Cashman said. “I can't imagine how you propose a contract like that with all those deferrals, but it made sense when he said it came from Ohtani. So, no, there was nothing presented to me like that. Never, ever in my history.”

Ohtani signed a massive ten-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers. While that is a pricey contract, Ohtani made sure to give the Dodgers way more flexibility than expected. The Japanese star agreed to defer most of his annual salary, leaving only $20 million for himself throughout the contract duration. The Yankees not being given this option would mean that Ohtani had his eyes set on Dodger blue for quite some time.

Hey, at least the Yankees still were able to get a star of their own. They landed former World Series champion Juan Soto in a recent trade with the San Diego Padres. Still, after all of the disappointment from last season… will that be enough to turn the tides?