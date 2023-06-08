CC Sabathia is remembered as one of the best pitchers of both the 2000's and 2010's decades. He played with the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians), Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees during the course of his career, which spanned from 2001-2019. Sabathia joined the Yankees in 2009 and spent the remainder of his career in New York. However, the former Cy Young winner revealed on the Pat McAfee show he didn't even initially want to play for the Yankees.

“It was hard for me before I got here, because I never wanted to come to New York,” Sabathia said. “I never wanted to play in New York. With all the media and everything that goes on around the Yankees, A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez) and Derek (Jeter) were having their thing at the time, I just didn't want to be apart of it. So I did everything I could to try and avoid being a Yankee.”

CC Sabathia made six All-Star teams during his career, three of which came for the Yankees. He was an excellent pitcher who certainly found success in New York. In fact, the Yankees' last World Series win came during his first season with the team in 2009.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sabathia also explained on the Pat McAfee show how Brian Cashman convinced him to change his mind and sign with the Yankees.

“Brian Cashman, we had a couple of meetings,” Sabathia continued. “He was so convinced that it would work for me in New York that he was like ‘I'll let you opt-out after three years. I'm so convinced that you will love it here, family is going to love it here.' He… sold it to me. I trusted him.”

Everything ultimately worked out for CC Sabathia in the end. With over 3,000 career strikeouts, he has a legitimate case for the Hall of Fame.