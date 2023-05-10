Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Anthony Volpe becoming the New York Yankees starting shortstop as a rookie, many compared him to the legendary Derek Jeter. However, Volpe has accomplished something Jeter nor any Yankees player ever has.

In New York’s Wednesday contest against the Oakland Athletics, Volpe hit a grand slam to put the Yankees up 11-2 in the fifth inning. He became the first Yankees rookie to hit a grand slam in a game started at shortstop, via ESPN Stats & Info.

Volpe is just 22-years-old. However, the Yankees decided to throw him into the fire by keeping him on the Opening Day roster. He has been a tad inconsistent at the plate, hitting .205 with 41 strikeouts over his first 37 MLB games. However, Volpe has also shown his sky-high potential at times, hitting three home runs with nine RBI and stealing 11 bases.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Volpe currently leads the Yankees in stolen bases, he has proven he still has a bit of pop in his bat. With his grand slam against the Athletics, Volpe is now 3-for-3 with a home run and seven RBI in his career with the bases loaded.

Anthony Volpe’s success will be key for the Yankees this season. He currently ranks as the best prospect in New York’s organization and the third-best prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. After falling short in the ALCS, promoting Volpe gave the Yankees an added thump in their lineup.

It’ll be hard for Volpe to truly match what Derek Jeter did in New York. But he doesn’t need to. As Volpe continues to grow and get acclimated to the major leagues, the Yankees star rookie has accomplished things no one in team history has before. Including Jeter.