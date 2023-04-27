Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

ESPN MLB reporter Marly Rivera has reportedly been fired after using NSFW language towards a sports journalist at Yankee Stadium, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Rivera reportedly called a fellow reporter a “f**king c**t” while waiting for an interview with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge last week.

According to the New York Post, Rivera had previously set up an interview with Judge, which was ignored by the fellow reporter. Rivera released a statement to the New York Post in reference to the incident.

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” Rivera said. “There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions. I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”

Rivera has established a reputation as a reliable sports journalist. She’s a sportswriter and reporter who’s previously worked for ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The reporter who Marly Rivera aimed her NSFW language towards, Ivón Gaete, is a freelance sports journalist.

ESPN is still investigating the incident. Based on Rivera’s statement, she seems to understand why she was fired but also claims she’s “being singled out.” It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rivera. She is a talented sports journalist, but this incident is obviously not a good look.

We will provide updates on the situation as they are made available.