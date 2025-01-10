Major League Baseball has indefinitely banned two New York Yankees fans, Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen, from all MLB stadiums following their actions during Game 4 of the 2024 World Series. The incident involved Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and occurred at Yankee Stadium, where the fans grabbed Betts’ wrist and attempted to wrest the ball from his glove after a foul ball catch.

The league deemed their behavior “unacceptable” and issued a statement explaining the decision. “Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior,” read a letter obtained by The New York Post. The letter further warned the pair that if they appear at any MLB property or event, they will face removal and potential arrest for trespassing.

The Yankees and MLB collaborated on the decision to ban Capobianco and Hansen from all MLB parks, not just Yankee Stadium. In a statement, the Yankees called the incident “egregious and unacceptable,” reiterating the importance of safety and security for players and fans.

The confrontation occurred in the bottom of the first inning when Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres hit a foul ball toward the right-field stands. Betts leaped into the stands to make a remarkable catch, but the fans grabbed his glove and attempted to remove the ball. Despite the interference, Betts managed to secure the out.

Following their ejection, Capobianco expressed no remorse, stating to ESPN, “We always joke about the ball in our area. We’re not going to go out of our way to attack. If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up.” He even admitted, “I patrol that wall, and they know that.”

Betts, speaking on a Peacock special titled Back That Year Up 2024, didn’t hold back when reflecting on the incident. “I would say, ‘F–k you guys,’” Betts said. “Get them trying to get the ball. Cool. But, like, you tried to grab my s–t.” He also revealed he considered retaliating during the game but decided against it.

The incident adds another layer to Betts’ memorable postseason. While the Dodgers ultimately won the World Series in Game 5, this moment underscored the challenges of maintaining professionalism in the face of provocative fan behavior.

As for Capobianco and Hansen, their indefinite ban serves as a reminder of MLB’s commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for players and fans alike.