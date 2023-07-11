Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani leads all of baseball with 32 home runs at the 2023 MLB All-Star break. One season after New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge broke the AL Home Run record, Shohei Ohtani isn't that far off the pace. Is the Angels' star actively trying to chase Judge?

Becoming the new AL Home Run king might not be Ohtani's No. 1 priority, but it's not exactly something that he's shying away from.

“Of course, I would like to break the [American League] home run record,” Ohtani said through an interpreter on MLB Network when asked if he was trying to break Judge's record. “But before all of that, I need to stay healthy…that's the focus right now.”

Ohtani played all but two games in the first half of the season. The Angels have 71 games remaining after the All-Star break. If Ohtani doesn't miss a game the rest of the way and maintains his current pace, he'll finish the year with 57 home runs

Judge had 33 home runs at last year's All-Star break. He came out of the gate in the second half strong, launching nine homers in a 10-game span.

Ohtani has shown that he's prone to such power outbursts. He hit 15 home runs in June, and all but one of those homers came during the Angels' last 20 games in the month. Ohtani hit a career-high 46 home runs during his 2021 AL MVP campaign. He had a 13-game stretch during June of that year in which he totaled 11 dingers.

Judge finished ahead of Ohtani to win the 2022 AL MVP award. Given his prowess at the plate and on the mound, Ohtani is an overwhelming favorite to be named the 2023 AL MVP.

The AL Home Run record stood for 61 years before Judge surpassed Roger Maris a season ago.