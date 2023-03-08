After undergoing shoulder surgery, Frankie Montas is expected to miss the majority of the New York Yankees season. However, while Montas might be out for the Yankees right now, the right-hander is planning to be back on New York’s mound as quickly as he can.

Montas made an appearance in the Yankees’ clubhouse on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing his surgery, via ESPN’s Marly Rivera. Montas’ is set to spend 12 weeks without throwing a baseball. Now on week two, the Yankees pitcher said he feels good and is ready to begin rehabbing. Once those 12 weeks are up, Montas will begin a throwing program.

Montas has a long road of recovery before he has an opportunity to pitch for the Yankees this season. However, Montas isn’t letting that timeline get in his way as he said he, “for sure,” expects to pitch at some point this season, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New York traded numerous prospects to the Oakland Athletics to acquire Frankie Montas before the 2022 season. However, he pitched just eight games for the Yankees after the trade. Montas held a 1-3 record with a 6.35 ERA and a 33/15 K/BB ratio.

While he has yet to find his footing with the Yankees, New York acquired Montas as he was coming off arguably his best season in the MLB. Back in 2021, Montas pitched to a 13-9 record with a 3.37 ERA and a 207/57 K/BB ratio. His 187 innings pitched were a career-high.

The Yankees will have to wait until Montas’ shoulder heals before they determine when he can return to the mound. The right-hander is confident it’ll happen this season. Upon return, the Yankees will hope Montas can return to form and get back to mowing down opposing team’s lineups.