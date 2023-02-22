New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas had surgery on his shoulder, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Frankie Montas will not throw for 12 weeks, and could return this season, via Kuty. Montas was acquired by the Yankees before the MLB trade deadline in 2022, and the shoulder has been a lingering issue for him since last season.

Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight games with the Yankees. He was 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 games with the Athletics before he was traded.

The Yankees received Montas and relief pitcher Lou Trevino while the Athletics received pitchers JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman.

Before Montas’ injury, the Yankees rotation was projected to be Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas. It is still a strong group, and Clarke Schmidt or Domingo German are expected to fill in at the fifth spot during Montas’ absence.

Nestor Cortes has dealt with a hamstring issue at the beginning of camp, but it is not expected for that to impact his Opening Day status.

If the 12 week timeline is correct, Montas would be able to throw on the mount in late May. Then he would ramp up to attempt a return to the roster from there.

While the Yankees should still have a strong pitching staff with either Clarke Schmidt or Domingo German filling in, the team would like to get something of value out of him. The trade as it currently stands is one of the worst the team has made in recent seasons.