New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole will give others their due when they have his number. Although he did not tip his cap and call Rafael Devers his daddy, Cole acclaimed the Boston Red Sox star as a truly special talent.

“They paid him $300 million dollars for a reason,” he said after Friday's 3-2 home loss, via Talkin' Baseball. “He's a good player, man. I haven't come across any other player quite like him.”

Cole surrendered a 405-foot solo home run to Devers in the sixth inning, which stretched Boston's lead to 2-0. It is the seventh time in his career that the two-time All-Star third baseman has taken the Yankees ace yard. The blast was ultimately the difference in a tense rivalry game that nearly ended on an Anthony Volpe walk-off three-run homer. The ball curved foul and Cole took his first loss of the season.

Rafael Devers is fearless against top pitchers. Heck, New York got its introduction to the Dominican Republic native when he improbably launched a 102.8 mph off flamethrower Aroldis Chapman in 2017. Even though the 26-year-old has not been quite his usual self with a .247 batting average and .791 OPS, he continues to remind Red Sox fans why they so desperately wanted the organization to break the bank for him.

Gerrit Cole is also in full support of the 10-year, $313.5 million contract. Of course, there was another reason besides talent that incentivized Boston to lock up Devers. The wrath of one of baseball's most passionate and expressive fan bases did not give them many options.

And so, he remains in Beantown, still a thorn in the side of five-time-All-Star Cole and Yankees fans everywhere. Many would call that money well spent.