The 2023 MLB season is officially underway, and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasted no time making his mark. After clobbering 62 home runs a season ago, Judge inked a massive contract to stay in New York, and he began the season with a monster home run on the first at-bat of the year.

That was quick, and after nearly signing with the San Francisco Giants, this hurts even more. However, Yankees fans wasted no time taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the blast.

After Aaron Judge hit 62 a year ago, there is a discussion that he could surpass the 70 threshold and even challenge the 73 home run record set by Barry Bonds.

The reactions are endless, and some even threw out the Aaron Judge 162 home run comments. Yes, it’s not going to happen, but he’s sure off to a great start to the season.

Of course, it’s the first game of the season, and a lot of attention has been about Anthony Volpe. However, Aaron Judge is set for another monster season and is looking to show everybody why he was worth that massive payday this past offseason.

The Yankees have a lot of work ahead of them, and the MLB season is long, but getting Aaron Judge going after the way he left off last season is a terrific sign.

After the first at-bat of the season, Aaron Judge already has one home run and gave the Yankees the lead at a packed Yankee Stadium. Things are off to a fantastic start.