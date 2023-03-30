Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 MLB season is officially underway, and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasted no time making his mark. After clobbering 62 home runs a season ago, Judge inked a massive contract to stay in New York, and he began the season with a monster home run on the first at-bat of the year.

First at-bat, first HOMER of the season for Aaron Judge 💥 MLB is BACK 🚨pic.twitter.com/Tzm5UjYZUd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 30, 2023

That was quick, and after nearly signing with the San Francisco Giants, this hurts even more. However, Yankees fans wasted no time taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the blast.

Holy Aaron Judge… dude is picking up where he left off isn’t he?! — skillhouse (@skillhouse6) March 30, 2023

Aaron Judge now on pace for 647 home runs in 2023. #yankees #OpeningDay #YankeesTwitter — Mike Cribier (@beastlyfido) March 30, 2023

Like, literally don't throw Aaron Judge pitches in the strike zone. It's a no-win scenario. — Zachary D. Rymer (@zachrymer) March 30, 2023

aaron judge might as well break bonds single season record this year — Connor (@ConnorMerecki) March 30, 2023

Aaron Judge’s first at-bat of 2023 ends the same way 62 of his at-bats in 2022 did: home run. Yankees lead San Francisco, 1-0, after the Captain’s solo shot. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 30, 2023

It's Opening Day! And Aaron Judge hit a home run in his first at bat of the season! pic.twitter.com/kZIeloP7Dr — ⚔️Patrick🛡️ (@We1farebum) March 30, 2023

After Aaron Judge hit 62 a year ago, there is a discussion that he could surpass the 70 threshold and even challenge the 73 home run record set by Barry Bonds.

Aaron Judge going for 70 HRs this season.. #Yankees — Julius Leggett (@jujubeanz_12) March 30, 2023

Seriously though could Aaron Judge hit 73 more this season? — Manny Randhawa (@MannyOnMLB) March 30, 2023

Aaron Judge hitting 73 HRs this season — Jamie 💙🤍🗽 (@itsjpan98) March 30, 2023

Aaron Judge has hit a home run during every at-bat this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S1TBRg0Wqm — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) March 30, 2023

The reactions are endless, and some even threw out the Aaron Judge 162 home run comments. Yes, it’s not going to happen, but he’s sure off to a great start to the season.

Aaron Judge on pace for 162 home runs. And they said he couldn't top last year. — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) March 30, 2023

Aaron Judge 162 home-run watch is on — Kyle Kensing at the Final Four 🏀 (@KyleKensing) March 30, 2023

Aaron Judge is hitting 162 home runs this year. God bless. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) March 30, 2023

Of course, it’s the first game of the season, and a lot of attention has been about Anthony Volpe. However, Aaron Judge is set for another monster season and is looking to show everybody why he was worth that massive payday this past offseason.

The Yankees have a lot of work ahead of them, and the MLB season is long, but getting Aaron Judge going after the way he left off last season is a terrific sign.

After the first at-bat of the season, Aaron Judge already has one home run and gave the Yankees the lead at a packed Yankee Stadium. Things are off to a fantastic start.