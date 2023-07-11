The New York Yankees entered the 2023 All-Star Break in a surprise position in the American League East. The Yankees found themselves in fourth place, eight games back of division leader Tampa Bay.

On a day when MLB news was relatively quiet due to the lack of games, the Yankees made a big splash, hiring a former three-time All-Star as hitting coach.

Yankees All-Star Gerrit Cole joined the FS1 crew, recalling a story involving himself and Yankees legend Derek Jeter. The star right-hander said he is “more settled” with the Yankees recently.

His confidence has grown, and it was on full display Monday.

Gerrit Cole broke down how he would pitch to Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz He joked that "Jeter ducked me" by not playing in the second game of a doubleheader that Cole once startedpic.twitter.com/Vi1sW41qRS — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 10, 2023

Cole has faced the best of the best recently in the Big Apple. He's also become friends with fellow Yankees All-Stars and key contributors, adding to his value with the team.

“I'm just more settled,” Cole said recently. “It's all about getting more familiar with people. I've played with [Judge] now for four years. I've gotten to know [Anthony] Volpe and Big G [Giancarlo Stanton] and a lot of the other people in the organization on a more personal level.”

Cole is making his sixth career All-Star Game appearance this week. He is expected to start Tuesday night's game for the American League. He ranks top five in the AL in wins, ERA and innings pitched and sits sixth in strikeouts with 123. He is the first Yankees hurler to start the All-Star Game since Roger Clemons in 2001.

It's something Cole said he has always wanted to do.

"It's always something that I wanted to do" Gerrit Cole on starting the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/IpKFfgIqRZ — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 10, 2023

Cole threw a complete game shutout for the Yankees two years ago today, and hopes to have a similar appearance on Tuesday evening in Seattle.