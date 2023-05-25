Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

It’s no secret at all that New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has made a career out of hitting long balls — but according to Jimmy Tatro, he could have had a future as an NFL kicker as well.

Tatro made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this week, and made it clear that Stanton could have been the “number one punter in the NFL.”

“I thought he was going to the NFL,” Tatro told Eisen. “He was 6’5, 6’6 as a senior in high school, catching passes with one hand, pushing dudes off him, and then he would play strong safety, he was unbelievable. I remember thinking freshman year, if this guy doesn’t go pro as a receiver…this dude could punt like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Send skyballs from the 20 to the endzone. It was incredible.”

Tatro made it clear that at Notre Dame High School, Stanton looked like a grown men amongst boys at any sport he played, including football, baseball and basketball.

“I saw him hit a baseball, he would hit them into the football field to the 50 yard line, he would blast them, it wasn’t fair when he would connect in high school,” Tatro remarked. “If anyone can get the guy to punt at this point, I would love to see it. The punts he used to throw down in high school.”

“That’s what no one talks about when they talk about Giancarlo,” Tatro finished, which earned quite a laugh from Rich Eisen.

Admittedly, it would be fascinating to watch Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton kick a football, and with all of the injuries he’s suffered throughout his MLB career, maybe he should consider a stint an an NFL kicker.