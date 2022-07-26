The New York Yankees have been missing Giancarlo Stanton since the All-Star break ended. Despite the star slugger winning All-Star MVP, he has yet to feature for the Yankees since returning from the break. The Yankees were hoping to get Stanton back for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets, but it seems his recovery has taken a turn in the wrong direction. The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Stanton had been placed on the 10-day IL due to left Achilles tendonitis.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Placed OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 7/24) with left Achilles tendonitis.

•Recalled OF Tim Locastro (#33) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 26, 2022

In a corresponding move, the Yankees have recalled Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, bringing the speedy outfielder back to the big leagues as cover for Stanton.

Stanton featured in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and was even named MVP of the event. Despite that, his Achilles injury prevented him from taking the field in the Yankees’ series against the Orioles after the All-Star break. The Yankees had the day off on Monday, but even that additional rest wasn’t sufficient for Stanton to suit up on Tuesday, prompting the Yankees to place him on the Injured List.

Stanton’s IL stint will be retroactive to Saturday, July 23, meaning he will be eligible to return as early as August 2nd, the same day of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

The Yankees kick off a critical Subway Series against the Mets on Tuesday, and while there was some optimism around the organization that Stanton would be able to take part, that won’t be the case after all.

This season, Stanton is slashing .228/.309/.498 with 24 home runs, 61 RBI, and 40 runs scored. He’s struck out 93 times in 80 games while drawing 35 walks. His absence against the Mets will be a big blow for the team, but hopefully, he will only require a minimum stay on the IL.