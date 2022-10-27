‘It makes me sick to this day’: Derek Jeter reacts to Yankees using ALCS loss to Red Sox as motivation

The New York Yankees got swept out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Manager Aaron Boone’s last-ditch effort to save the season was to get the team inspired with an underdog story. The story he chose was the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who overcame a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS to beat…the Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez-era Yankees.

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch shared a video of Jeter giving his thoughts about the Yankees using their past choke job, the most infamous and humiliating one in American sports, to galvanize the current team.

Derek Jeter’s reaction to the Yankees viewing 2004 ALCS highlights: pic.twitter.com/I4dNRufgIm — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 27, 2022

“I don’t know the context of it,” Jeter said of the Yankees’ decision to use the 2004 ALCS as inspiration. “I still don’t like to talk about it myself. It makes me sick to this day thinking about it. You’d have to ask them that [question].”

Jeter tries to skirt around the obvious feeling but he is no doubt feeling uneasy about the Yankees’ rehashing the 2004 ALCS. Announcer Michael Kay went on a tirade about it, questioning why the team would ever do that with a pretty interesting analogy. The plan didn’t work anyway, as the Astros completed their sweep en route to a fourth World Series appearance in six years.

The Yankees’ squandering their 3-0 lead set the franchise back a little bit before they regrouped and won the World Series in 2009. Now, their loss to the Astros may set them back if they lose Aaron Judge in free agency. The AL’s new home-run king finding a new kingdom would doom the pinstripes.