The New York Yankees last week acquired superstar Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres in exchange for RHP Michael King, C Kyle Higashioka, RHP Jhony Brito, RHP Randy Vásquez and RHP Drew Thorpe last week.

On Tuesday, the new Yankees slugger shared his excitement for batting in the same lineup as Aaron Judge, according to Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports:

“It’s going to be amazing,” Soto said. “It’s going to be really fun. I’m gonna be more than excited to share the field with him. He seems like a great guy. One of the guys that reached out to me whenever I got traded. It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be fun to see him play, hitting, and play in the outfield. I’ll try to pick his mind when I’m there, and try to enjoy the moment while I’m there.”

Soto is only signed with the Yankees through 2024. When asked about his future in New York, Soto replied, “More than excited to be in the spot where I am. Excited to see this organization and try to be part of it for the next season.”

Some fans believe Soto's use of  “for the next season” indicates he does not plan to stay with the Yankees long-term. However, the star left fielder still seems to be open to a contract extension:

“They [The Yankees] know where to call and who to talk to.”

Last season, Soto hit .275, hit 35 home runs, had 109 RBI, and boasted an OPS of .930.