The World Series has been an absolute disaster for the New York Yankees. After losing Game 3 4-2, the Yankees are now down 3-0 in the series to the Los Angeles Dodgers and are just one game away from being swept.

After the Game 3 loss, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote a scathing column about the Yankees' performance during the World Series.

“The Yankees’ embarrassing performance in the World Series is a systemwide breakdown,” Rosenthal wrote. “Crazy as this might sound, considering they won 94 games and their first American League pennant since 2009, they are not very good at baseball.”

“The Yankees’ brand of baseball is offensive, not only in the statistical meaning of the word, but also the aesthetic one,” Rosenthal continued. “They have been hard to watch this series, just as they have been for much of the season. Whether they re-sign Soto or not, they need to address their sloppiness on the bases and in the field. Which, with a team this flawed fundamentally, will be easier said than done.”

Rosenthal is absolutely correct. From the top down, the Yankees' performance in the World Series has been embarrassing. Down 3-0 heading into Game 4, it may be too late to reverse their fortunes.

What has gone wrong for the New York Yankees in the World Series

Aaron Judge is the biggest reason why the Yankees are down 3-0 to the Dodgers in the World Series. In the World Series, Judge is 1-12 with seven strikeouts. Through the rest of the postseason, Judge is hitting just .140 with 20 strikeouts in 54 plate appearances.

However, like Rosenthal mentions, the Yankees struggles go beyond Judge. They make silly base running mistakes, like in Game 3 when Giancarlo Stanton got thrown out at home by Teoscar Hernandez. They make defensive miscues, like when Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres misplayed balls in Game 1. And, especially during this World Series, it always seems like manager Aaron Boone is making the wrong in-game decision.

Whether it is bringing in Nestor Cortes instead of Tim Hill in the 10th inning of Game 1, pinch-hitting the light-hitting Jose Trevino with the game on the line in Game 2 or benching catcher Austin Wells in Game 3, Boone's managerial decisions have continued to fall flat when they have mattered most.

If the first three games are any indication, there is a strong chance that the World Series will be over after Game 4. This Yankees team just can not keep up with the Dodgers.