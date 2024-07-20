Marcus Stroman has been outspoken on social media during his MLB career. His most recent post came after his New York Yankees won their first game of the second half 6-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays. He expressed his gratitude for playing with “generational talents” like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

“Will look back one day and talk about playing with generational talents” Stroman posted. “Unreal to take the field with Soto, Judge, Cole, DJ, and Stanton on the daily. Incredible talent and unbelievable careers from all. Hall of Fame trajectories. Thankful to share the field with legends on the daily!”

The post was linked to a video of Juan Soto's four hits from Friday's win, including his Little League home run. Part of Stroman's appreciation went to ace Gerrit Cole, who pitched six innings for the second consecutive start. Aaron Judge added two hits and an RBI of his own as well. It was exactly the type of game that the Yankees should be able to count on with Cole on the hill. The Bombers jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Anthony Volpe's first-inning double and let Cole handle the rest.

Stroman will join the generational talents out on the field on Sunday. He is the projected starter for the Yankees in the third game of the four-game set against the Rays. His last start of the first half was against Tampa Bay, where he notched his seventh win of the season. This is Stroman's first year in pinstripes, signing a two-year contract last offseason. How was that contract worked out just 19 starts into it?

Marcus Stroman's Yankees tenure off to good start

When Marcus Stroman was signed by the Yankees, he was immediately slotted into the third position in the starting rotation, behind Cole and lefty Carlos Rodon. By the time the regular season came around, manager Aaron Boone asked Stroman to start opening day in Houston. Stroman declined the offer, causing an uproar from New York pundits who remember the storylines from his time with the Mets. Since then, Stroman has not only pitched well but has been a positive addition to the Yankees in all facets.

On the mound, his first six starts ended in four Yankees victories. These performances helped steady the ship through Cole's injury. His best performances came in late May, where in three straight starts against Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco, he hurled 20.2 innings and allowed just two runs. These starts came in the short period when Cole and Clarke Schmidt were both out. The long outings helped save the bullpen and kept the Yankees on track.

As a teammate, there have been no traces of the issues that Stroman faced in his time in Queens. He has gone out of his way to praise closer Clay Holmes after a tough outing and thanked the fans following a recent homestand. The biggest concern among Yankee fans when this signing happened was that Stroman was going to be a distraction off the field. He has been just the opposite, helping the Yankees stay in the division race to this point.