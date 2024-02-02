The Yankees will play exhibition games in Mexico City before 2024 season.

The 2024 season is quickly approaching with Spring Training beginning soon. With that said, it sounds like the New York Yankees are going to head down to Mexico in March for some exhibition games.

They'll be taking on the Diablos Rojos del México on March 24th and 25th, according to Yankees team reporter Bryan Hoch and Fernando Ballesteros. New York will be playing in these two games while also participating in Spring Training.

“Confirmed: The Yankees will play exhibition games in Mexico City on March 24 and 25, visiting the Diablos Rojos del México. Official announcement to come shortly. First reported by Fernando Ballesteros.”

This marks the first time in 55 years the Yankees will be playing in Mexico. Typically the team remains in the USA for Spring Training. But the MLB is switching things up this season. It'll be cool to see New York visit Mexico City. Especially during the spring when it's not too hot outside yet.

With that said, the Yankees hope to have a big season. New York, one of the most coveted sports franchises in the world, hasn't won a World Series since 2009. The franchise has been on a 14 year drought.

The front office was able to acquire Juan Soto in a trade which could prove to be the difference maker. Between him and Aaron Judge, the Yankees are sure to be a high scoring team this coming up season. Additionally, they've made some improvements all over the roster, which gives the team a chance to make a deep run in the postseason.

We'll see how it plays out, but for now, the Yankees will prepare for the regular season in Spring Training and Mexico City.